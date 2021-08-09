Best Cuisinart coffee maker

Most Cuisinart coffee makers with a built-in grinder feature a burr grinder, which provides a more uniform consistency for your coffee grounds.

Which Cuisinart coffee maker is best?

Can’t start your day without a cup of coffee? Having a high-quality coffee maker on your counter can help you get barista-quality coffee at home quickly and easily — and few brands offer more impressive models than those from Cuisinart.

With options ranging from traditional drip coffee makers to single-serve brewers, you can find a Cuisinart coffee maker to fit nearly any budget and coffee preferences. The brand’s top model, the 12-Cup Coffee Maker and Single-Serve Brewer has been a favorite for years because it features an auto-drip maker that can make multiple cups and a single-serve brewer for times when you only need one cup.

What to know before you buy a Cuisinart coffee maker

Type

Cuisinart offers several different types of coffee makers, so you can find the perfect option for your coffee preferences.

Auto-drip coffee makers are the most traditional type of home coffee makers. They use ground coffee that sits in a filter. You add water and start the machine to heat the water and brew a pot of coffee.

are the most traditional type of home coffee makers. They use ground coffee that sits in a filter. You add water and start the machine to heat the water and brew a pot of coffee. Pour-over coffee makers aren’t that different from auto-drip models, but they usually produce better-tasting coffee. That’s because you can control the brewing process more easily and make adjustments to brew a superior cup of coffee.

aren’t that different from auto-drip models, but they usually produce better-tasting coffee. That’s because you can control the brewing process more easily and make adjustments to brew a superior cup of coffee. Cold-brew coffee makers make sweeter, less acidic coffee because they use cold water for the brewing process. A Cuisinart cold-brew model needs just about 25 minutes to make a batch of cold brew compared to the several hours you’d need without a machine.

make sweeter, less acidic coffee because they use cold water for the brewing process. A Cuisinart cold-brew model needs just about 25 minutes to make a batch of cold brew compared to the several hours you’d need without a machine. Grind-and-brew coffee makers are the best option if you prefer to use fresh ground coffee. The machine automatically grinds the beans just before you brew a pot, so you always get the freshest tasting coffee.

are the best option if you prefer to use fresh ground coffee. The machine automatically grinds the beans just before you brew a pot, so you always get the freshest tasting coffee. Percolator coffee makers are composed of a compartment that holds the ground coffee and a separate chamber for the water. They have a heating element to boil the water and then force it down over the ground coffee. Cuisinart percolators are all electric models, so they must be plugged in for brewing.

are composed of a compartment that holds the ground coffee and a separate chamber for the water. They have a heating element to boil the water and then force it down over the ground coffee. Cuisinart percolators are all electric models, so they must be plugged in for brewing. Single-serve coffee makers make a single serving of coffee using pods filled with ground coffee. Cuisinart makes both stand-alone single-serve coffee makers and models that feature a combination of a classic auto-drip on one side and a single-serve brewer on the other side.

Capacity

Your coffee maker should be able to make as much coffee as you usually drink. If you live alone or are the only coffee drinker in your home, you might consider a Cuisinart single-serve coffee maker.

For homes with multiple coffee drinkers or that regularly have guests, you’ll want a larger model. Cuisinart coffee makers can brew anywhere from 4 to 14 cups at a time. A 4- to 10-cup model is usually sufficient for most homes, but you may want to get a 12- or 14-cup coffee maker if you frequently entertain guests.

Size

You should be sure that any Cuisinart coffee maker you’re considering can fit easily on your kitchen counter. Models that make larger quantities of coffee generally take up the most space, so you’ll definitely want to measure the area you plan to keep it to make sure the dimensions line up if you’re thinking about a 10-cup or larger model. Cuisinart stand-alone single-serve coffee makers typically have the smallest footprint.

What to look for in a quality Cuisinart coffee maker

Programmable

A programmable Cuisinart coffee maker allows you to wake up to a fresh pot of coffee every morning. The built-in timer lets you choose a specific brew time and automatically turns on the machine, so you never have to wait when you want a cup of coffee.

Temperature control

The temperature that coffee brews at can affect its overall flavor and strength. A majority of Cuisinart coffee makers only heat to a single temperature that can’t be adjusted. However, you can find some models with variable temperature controls, so you can select from low, medium and high temperature settings to get the best flavor for your coffee.

Brew strength control

Cuisinart offers some coffee makers that let you decide how strong you want your coffee. They reduce the speed that the water flows through the grounds to provide a stronger brew or increase the speed for a more mellow cup.

Thermal carafe

You’ll never worry about a pot of coffee getting cold if you choose a Cuisinart coffee maker with a thermal carafe. The carafe features double-walled stainless steel construction to prevent the heat from escaping. That means you can make a pot when you first wake up and drink a cup a few hours later without it being cold.

Self-cleaning cycle

Cleaning your coffee maker can be a tedious job, so you may want to consider a Cuisinart coffee maker with a self-cleaning option. Once you add a mixture of water and white vinegar to the water reservoir, you only have to press a button to start the cleaning process.

Auto shutoff

Some Cuisinart coffee makers offer an auto-shutoff feature. It turns the machine off after the coffee is brewed, so you never have to worry about a possible fire or burnt coffee again.

Water filter

You can find some high-end Cuisinart coffee makers with a built-in water filter. The filter removes any impurities from the water you use in the brewing process, so your coffee has the best flavor possible.

How much you can expect to spend on a Cuisinart coffee maker

You’ll typically pay between $40 and $230 for a Cuisinart coffee maker. Basic auto-drip, cold brew and percolator models can go for $40 to $80, while single-serve or grind-and-brew coffee makers generally range from $100 to $180. The most feature-packed Cuisinart coffee makers can cost over $200, though.

Cuisinart coffee maker FAQ

Does a Cuisinart coffee maker require much countertop space?

A. If you want to limit the amount of space that your coffee maker takes up, a Cuisinart single-serve model is your best bet. However, if you prefer using fresh ground coffee, the brand’s grind-and-brew models can be an ideal option. They have a larger footprint, but they eliminate the need for a separate grinder, so you don’t need space for two appliances on your countertop.

Are Cuisinart coffee makers protected by a warranty?

A. Cuisinart offers a three-year limited warranty on all of its coffee makers. However, keep in mind that the warranty only protects against damage that results from defects in the materials or workmanship.

What’s the best Cuisinart coffee maker to buy?

Top Cuisinart coffee maker

Cuisinart 12-Cup Coffee Maker and Single-Serve Brewer

What you need to know: This versatile machine allows you to brew both a traditional pot and single servings of coffee, depending on your needs. It may be too large for those who prefer one brewing method over the other, though.

What you’ll love: It can produce a 12-cup pot of coffee or a single serving, and it allows you to choose the coffee strength. This model works with a wide range of coffee capsules, pods and K-Cups.

What you should consider: This is one of Cuisinart’s pricier options, and the single-serving brew side can sometimes leak.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s

Top Cuisinart coffee maker for the money

Cuisinart PerfecTemp 14-Cup Glass Carafe Coffee Maker

What you need to know: Not only can this machine produce a large amount of coffee, but it also offers plenty of customization with features like adjustable temperature and brew strength controls.

What you’ll love: It can maintain extremely hot temperatures to brew great-tasting coffee. The 14-cup capacity is perfect for large families or gatherings, and it boasts a sleek, modern look.

What you should consider: The carafe’s spout can sometimes leak. The control buttons can malfunction too.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Cuisinart Grind & Brew Thermal 10-Cup Coffee Maker

What you need to know: This is a feature-packed coffee maker that uses fresh ground coffee and can make a large pot, all in an attractive-looking package.

What you’ll love: This model features a built-in burr grinder and thermal carafe. It allows you to choose the brew strength and includes a charcoal filter to provide great-tasting coffee.

What you should consider: It’s more expensive than other models. The carafe’s spout can drip when pouring.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

