Technivorm coffee makers have been leading their industry since 1968. Assembled by hand in The Netherlands, they come with an assurance of the strict quality guidelines of European Coffee Brewing Centers and are also certified by the Speciality Coffee Association. Known for being long-lasting and durable, these coffee makers are also energy-efficient and crafted from recyclable materials.

The biggest problem you will run into with a Technivorm coffee maker is deciding which to pick. Comparing the specs of each model to your own preferences will help narrow down your options. Our top pick is the Technivorm Moccamaster 59160 KBG Coffee Brewer, which will brew a full 40-ounce pot in 4-6 minutes.

What to know before you buy a Technivorm coffee maker

Brewing speed

Everyone hates waiting for the pot of coffee to finish brewing in the morning. The Technivorm coffee maker fixes this with a design that brews quietly and quickly. Depending on the size of the machine you purchase, brewing times will vary. A model designed for a single cup will be ready in 4 minutes. If you purchase a larger professional model, brew time could be close to 8 minutes for a 3.5-liter thermal carafe.

Temperature

The Technivorm Moccamaster coffee maker uses a copper boiling element to ensure consistent brewing temperature. This results in the perfect cup of coffee every time. However, Technivorm isn’t just worried about the temperature of your coffee as it’s brewed. The hot plate on Technivorm coffee makers has two temperature settings. This allows your second cup to be just as good as the first rather than scorching.

Controls

The Technivorm coffee maker is unique in that it doesn’t have a bunch of extra buttons and dials. There are no clocks or timers present on its face, but you will find the standard on and off switch. This makes using it simple and straightforward. These coffee makers do have an automatic shut-off after 100 minutes. So, you don’t have to worry about accidentally leaving your machine turned on.

What to look for in a quality Technivorm coffee maker

Size

Knowing your intended use for your Technivorm coffee maker is essential in choosing your model. Each grouping of models is designed with a certain coffee-making capacity in mind. There are three general capacities: single-use, full pot and professional. Unless you are running a coffee shop or buying for a large office environment, you will probably want to choose one of the first two categories. A full pot capacity is great if you make coffee for a large family or frequently have guests over. On the other hand, if you are only looking for a cup as you run out the door to work, then a single cup is perfect.

Colors

Most Technivorm coffee makers come in one or two colors, such as black, silver or grey. However, if you are searching for something a little more unique, the Technivorm Moccamaster KGB is available in over 17 different colors, including orange, pink, blue, red and green. This is a great option if you want a coffee maker matching its intended space or simply want a coffee maker in your favorite color.

Carafe

Technivorm coffee makers come with both glass and thermal carafe unless you choose a single cup with a matching porcelain coffee cup. Glass carafes allow you to see your coffee brewing and make it easy to tell how much is left. However, they aren’t as good at retaining heat. Thermal carafes keep coffee warmer but can be heavy. Which carafe you choose is a personal preference, as both types of carafes work well.

How much you can expect to spend on a Technivorm coffee maker

Technivorm coffee makers are good at their job, so they are on the pricier side. They range in price from under $300 to over $350. The maker’s capacity is the main determining factor when it comes to price. The higher the capacity, the more money you’ll have to spend on your coffee maker.

Technivorm coffee maker FAQ

How do I clean my Technivorm Moccamaster?

A. Technivorm coffee makers and their parts are not dishwasher-safe, so you’ll need to wash your carafe and clean your machine by hand.

Can I pour my coffee before the entire pot is ready?

A. It is recommended that you wait for your Technivorm coffee maker to finish brewing before you pour any coffee. However, the brewing time is fast, so you won’t have to wait too long.

Should I use hot or cold water in my Technivorm coffee maker?

A. You should use cooler water in your machine. The coffee maker will take care of the heating. For more brewing tips, visit BestReviews buying guide on the best Technivorm coffee makers.

What’s the best Technivorm coffee maker?

Top Technivorm coffee maker

Technivorm Moccamaster 59160 KBG Coffee Brewer

What you need to know: This is an excellent coffee maker for someone looking for high-quality coffee in a stylish package.

What you’ll love: This coffee maker is quick and quiet, and you’ll love the 17 different colors you can choose from.

What you should consider: This coffee maker has a higher price tag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Technivorm coffee maker for the money

Technivorm Moccamaster 79212 KBTS Coffee Brewer

What you need to know: This coffee maker is a less expensive Technivorm model of great quality that makes a 32-ounce pot.

What you’ll love: The double-walled, thermal carafe will keep your coffee hot for an extended amount of time.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported that some of the plastic parts seemed flimsy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Technivorm Moccamaster 79312 KBGT Coffee Maker

What you need to know: This coffee maker is designed for convenience and safety and is a top choice of brewing experts.

What you’ll love: This coffee maker will brew you 40 ounces of coffee at the perfect temperature.

What you should consider: This carafe does not have a pouring spout.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

