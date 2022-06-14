Top gluten-free snacks you can find on Amazon

Giving up gluten doesn’t mean you have to give up quality grab-and-go snacks. Whether you need a quick bite during the day or a boost of energy after a workout, individually wrapped snacks make it easier to stave off that “hangry” feeling.

Gluten-free snacks come in many of the same forms as their gluten-containing counterparts. You can find gluten-free granola bars, chips, mixes, cookies and much more just a click away on Amazon.

What makes a snack gluten-free?

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, rye, barley, couscous, bulgur and other crossbreeds of those grains. Some people have conditions, allergies or sensitivities to the protein that requires them to follow a gluten-free diet. Gluten-free snacks are often pre-packaged or bulk items that are free from those gluten-containing ingredients.

Certified gluten-free

The Food and Drug Administration certifies gluten-free foods with less than 20 ppm or parts per million. This helps identify safe foods for people with celiac disease or other conditions who need to avoid gluten altogether.

Ingredients

Gluten-free snacks may use brown rice, white rice, tapioca, cassava, corn, legumes, quinoa, edamame, lentils, beans or a mixture of any of these ingredients. They may also include additional starches or gums such as potato starch or xanthan gum to mimic the texture and strength of the gluten protein.

Types

Chips, cookies and granola bars are the most common gluten-free snacks. You can also find crispy rice treats, trail mixes, spiced nuts, fruit gummies, popcorn and much more.

Snacks that are gluten-free are typically marked as such. You can also find snacks free from other common allergens.

Where can I find gluten-free snacks?

You may have noticed the uptick in gluten-free products on the shelves at your grocery store. Though they’re more prevalent now than ever before, gluten-free options aren’t available everywhere. That means you may not find as much variety or consistency in-store as online.

Amazon offers the greatest selection of non-perishable gluten-free treats. From the most popular items to niche finds, you can find any kind of snack you prefer. The best gluten-free snacks satiate your cravings while also providing essential protein, vitamins and minerals.

Best gluten-free snacks on Amazon

Tate’s Bake Shop Thin & Crispy Cookies, Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip

These rice flour cookies are thin and crispy with lots of flavor. They’re so good that buyers can’t tell the difference between these gluten-free ones and the brand’s regular cookies.

The Good Grocer Healthy Snacks Care Package

This is a care package full of individually-wrapped gluten-free snacks to try. Everything inside is both vegan and gluten-free, making it fun and easy to try new treats.

Kind Bars, Nuts and Spices Variety Pack

This pack of 12 bars offers a low-sugar snack that satisfies your sweet tooth. The granola and nut bars provide 5 grams of protein each.

Bhuja Cracker Mix

Spice up your traditional snack with this gluten-free cracker mix. Noodles, crackers, peas and peanuts create a crunchy variety of textures — all tossed in savory herbs and spices.

This Bar Saves Lives Chewy Granola Bars

This company is known for its classic grab-and-go granola bars, and this gluten-free option lives up to its reputation. It’s packed with vitamins and comes in multiple flavors. The company donates a portion of its profits to charity.

Popcorners Snacks Gluten-Free Chips

For a light, crunchy chip, this variety pack delivers lots of flavors. These individual 1-ounce bags are easy to take on the go.

Luna Bar Gluten-Free Snack Bars Variety Pack

These gluten-free protein bars offer a chewy, wholesome treat. They have a low glycemic index and come in a variety pack of six flavors.

Made Good Healthy Snacks Variety Pack

For anyone with multiple food allergies, these snacks are free from eight of the most common allergens, including wheat and gluten, peanuts, sesame, soy, dairy, tree nuts, eggs, fish and shellfish. The pack includes multiple flavors of granola bars, crispy squares and granola bites.

