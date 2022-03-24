Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
57°
Fairmont
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Automotive News
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Stories Of The Week
Washington DC News
WV Outdoors
Missing Persons in West Virginia
Top Stories
Lyrid meteor shower peaks this week: Here’s how to …
Video
WV man charged with killing his mother
McKinley introduces bill to improve veterans’ VA …
Robert Morse, ‘Mad Men’ actor and two-time Tony-winner, …
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Man arrested after pulling a gun on a woman during …
Top Stories
Lewis County students recognized for drunk driving …
Video
Restaurant Road Trip: Paco’s Tacos
Video
‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’: Officials discuss …
Video
WVU engineers, mining professionals discuss the future …
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Snowbird School Closings
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
High School Scores
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Salem University Catch of the Week
China 2022
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Youth Sports
Community
BestReviews
Black History Month
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2022
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Children’s Mediathon
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Pledge of Allegiance
Press Releases
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
A Salute to Our Troops Photos
Top Stories
Restaurant Road Trip: Paco’s Tacos
Video
Clarksburg-Harrison County Public Library hosts free …
Video
Radiosonde found in north-central West Virginia
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Paranormal W.Va.
Lists and Rankings
Contests
Gas Card Giveaway
Biggest Mountaineer Fan
Mother’s Day Photo Contest
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Newsletter Sign-Ups
Contact Us
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
WBOY Alumni
About BestReviews
Watch
ABC/NBC Children’s Programming
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Fencing
Best invisible fence
Top Fencing Headlines
Close
You have been added to WBOY Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WBOY Daily News
Sign Up
Most Read on localDVM.COM
WV man charged with killing his mother
First international flight lands at Yeager Airport
Man arrested after pulling a gun on a woman
WATCH: Graham Harrell speaks ahead of spring game
Brown’s latest evaluation of the WVU QB competition
Trending Stories
WV man charged with killing his mother
First international flight lands at Yeager Airport
Man arrested after pulling a gun on a woman
WATCH: Graham Harrell speaks ahead of spring game
Brown’s latest evaluation of the WVU QB competition
West Virginia is back up to 500 active COVID cases
Man hands officers meth instead of registration
Woman says she sells meth because she can’t get job
What we know about boy found dead in suitcase
2 men charged for meth, fentanyl in Clarksburg