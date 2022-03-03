Which balance ball chairs are best?

Sitting incorrectly can cause discomfort and affect your posture. Sitting on a balance ball by itself can be beneficial when sitting correctly, but it can be very unstable. There’s also the risk of injuring yourself if the ball rolls out from under you. Balance ball chairs can be a solution because they combine the comfort of a balance ball and the stableness of a chair. If you are looking for a balance ball chair that is easy to use and adaptable to various sizes, the Gaiam Balance Ball Chair is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a balance ball chair

Size

Your size as well as the size of the balance ball are key factors in deciding what balance ball to purchase. When sitting on any chair upright with your back straight, your thighs should be parallel to the ground with your knees bent at a 90-degree angle. The elbows should be bent at a 90-degree angle, and your arm from the elbow down should form a straight line to the top of the desk you’re sitting at, parallel to the floor.

The size of the ball needs to correlate with your size, so if you’re a bigger person, you’ll need a bigger ball and vice versa. People shorter than 4 feet, 10 inches should choose a balance ball that has a 12- to 13.5-inch diameter. Individuals from 4 feet, 10 inches to 5 feet, 5 inches should choose one with 18-inch diameter, and people from 5 feet, 6 inches to 6 feet tall should go with a ball that’s 22 inches in diameter. If you’re 6 feet, 1 inch to 6 feet, 5 inches, choose a ball that has a 26-inch diameter, and for those taller than 6 feet, 5 inches, go with a balance ball that has a 30-inch diameter.

Balance

Even though the chair base of balance ball chairs is stable, people with motion sickness may not enjoy sitting on it as it may feel like the ball is wiggling or slightly moving. Balance chairs generally keep the ball in its place and you don’t have to worry about the ball or chair rolling under you, but it’s still something to keep in mind, as the chair won’t feel like a normal chair.

What to look for in a quality balance ball chair

Material

The balance balls in the chairs generally are elastic vinyl or plastic. The base is plastic and has rolling casters so you can move the chair around. Certain balance ball chair models have legs and backrests made from steel. There are other models that use foam to provide additional support to the backrests.

Backrest

Rather than being placed high, the backrest in a balance ball chair is set low, giving more of a traditional desk-chair feel. The backrest allows you to sit back and straight, helping implement that perfect posture. If you find the backrest to be uncomfortable, don’t attach it to the chair, or purchase a model that doesn’t come with one.

Color

While the base of the chair tends to be black, balance balls come in a variety of colors, especially bright ones. If you don’t like the color of the ball your chair came with, you can purchase a different-colored ball.

How much you can expect to spend on a balance ball chair

Inexpensive balance ball chairs tend to cost less than $35, as do smaller chairs for children. Midrange balance ball chairs cost between $35-$100 and it’s the range in which you’ll find good quality chairs, while chairs more than $100 may have features such as armrests or a specialized backrest.

Balance ball chair FAQ

Do balance ball chairs really improve your posture?

A. Balance ball chairs can help improve posture when sitting on them correctly. However, if you’re slumped forward or back, as commonly seen in desk chairs, it won’t be as beneficial. So it’s best to practice good posture when sitting in these types of chairs.

Does sitting on a balance ball chair really burn more calories than sitting on a regular chair?

A. Because your body is constantly making minor adjustments to maintain balance on the ball, those small movements cause you to burn more calories than sitting on a regular chair. However, it’s estimated to be approximately four to five calories per hour, so it’s not a significant difference.

Will balance ball chairs last as long as regular office chairs?

A. With proper care, a balance ball chair can last longer than a regular office chair. Balance ball chairs use a rugged and durable material, and if the ball gets worn down, you can replace it.

What’s the best balance ball chair to buy?

Top balance ball chair

Gaiam Balance Ball Chair

What you need to know: With a 300-pound capacity and a 2-inch extension capability, this chair can accommodate users of all sizes.

What you’ll love: It comes with a supportive backrest, and four casters, two of them lockable. There are various colors from which to choose.

What you should consider: The length adapter is sold separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top balance ball chair for the money

Gaiam Backless Balance Ball Chair

What you need to know: This chair is affordable and comes in various colors.

What you’ll love: It comes with an air pump for easy inflating, and four casters make it easy to move around. The chair uses a durable PVC material.

What you should consider: There is no backrest included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

PharMeDoc Balance Ball Chair

What you need to know: This sleek, all-black chair comes with a detachable backrest so you can choose when and when not to use it.

What you’ll love: The chair comes with a lifetime manufacturer warranty.

What you should consider: The ball is only offered in black.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

