Which grill rack is best?

When most people think of cooking on the grill, images of burgers, steaks and hotdogs are likely the first to come to mind. However, lovers of all foods charred, smoked and barbecued find that a grill rack considerably widens their culinary horizons. From steaming veggies to warming buns, once you use this essential tool, you will wonder how you went so long without it.

The Grisun Universal Grill Rack fits most grills and is the best choice for anyone looking to get the most out of their next cookout.

What to know before you buy a grill rack

Reasons to buy a grill rack

Because grill racks come in so many configurations, they are the most versatile cookout tools you can buy.

Add a second tier . Some grill racks add an additional tier to your grill that you can use to cook food that you don’t want exposed directly to the flame or warm foods that have already been prepared.

. Some grill racks add an additional tier to your grill that you can use to cook food that you don’t want exposed directly to the flame or warm foods that have already been prepared. Prepare specific meals perfectly . From chicken wings to ribs to tacos, you can find a grill rack specifically designed to hold your food in place so that it’s cooked the way you prefer.

. From chicken wings to ribs to tacos, you can find a grill rack specifically designed to hold your food in place so that it’s cooked the way you prefer. Achieve a sear. Cast-iron grill racks can help you get those coveted black lines across your next main course.

Cast-iron grill racks can help you get those coveted black lines across your next main course. Cook unexpected dishes. A grill rack shaped like a tray lets you broil veggies, fish or other food items typically prepared in the oven.

The size of your grill

Because a grill rack is placed on your grill’s cooking surface, make sure that you select one that will fit. Take note of the width between the spaces on your grill’s grates as well as its overall surface area. Don’t forget to measure the height inside your grill, as you need to be able to close it with the rack in place.

Your favorite foods

Because many grill racks are specialized, consider the foods you are most likely to prepare and select one that will help you cook your next meal more efficiently. Steak lovers, for example, will likely be after one that helps them sear their meat or adds an additional level to cook a side of veggies on.

Be creative

Grill racks let you think outside the box. Some let you hang individual chicken legs from them to keep them from sticking to your grill’s surface. Others let you place a row of tacos on the grill to crisp your tortillas without spilling any ingredients. Because grill racks are so affordable, you don’t have to be afraid to experiment.

What to look for in a quality grill rack

Sturdy construction

Your grill rack should be strong enough to support the food you intend to cook on it without flexing. Select one made of thick metal that won’t slide or come loose as you work.

Grate spacing

Choose a grill rack with grates spaced appropriately for what you plan to cook on it. If you intend to use it for meat, larger spacing will promote thorough cooking. Since veggies can easily slip through openings and end up falling into your grill, vegetarian dishes are best prepared on a rack with slim spaces or one shaped like a tray.

Easy cleaning

A grill rack that is hard to clean will make you hesitant to use it. Select one with a smooth surface and avoid those with intricate designs, very small holes or decorative textures.

How much you can expect to spend on a grill rack

Grill racks cost $12 to $50. Racks on the higher end of the price range are usually branded and designed for use with a specific grill model.

Grill rack FAQ

Can I clean a grill rack in the dishwasher?

A. In some cases, yes. Consult the care instructions that your grill rack’s manufacturer recommends to ensure it won’t cause any damage.

Can I use a grill rack to bake in my grill?

A. Yes. Many people have discovered that the grill makes for a surprisingly effective baking oven. Carefully consider what you intend on baking to select a rack that will yield the best results.

Can I use a grill rack on a charcoal grill?

A. Yes. You can add a grill rack to any grill or smoker with enough room to fit it.

What’s the best grill rack to buy?

Top grill rack

Grisun Universal Grill Rack

What you need to know: This generously-sized grill rack adds a second tier to your cookout.

What you’ll love: This grill rack’s legs fold up, making it easy to tuck away when you aren’t using it. It adds 19 inches of additional surface to your grill and is made out of thick stainless steel.

What you should consider: The manufacturer recommends hand washing only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top grill rack for the money

Cuisinart Grill Warming Rack

What you need to know: This affordable grill rack can expand and contract to accommodate various grill sizes.

What you’ll love: With a maximum length of almost 22 inches, you can use this expandable grill rack for cooking large pieces of food. Foldable legs make it compact enough to slide into a drawer.

What you should consider: Some users report that this rack can tip over easily and is challenging to clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

G.A Homefavor Chicken Leg Wing Rack

What you need to know: This rack will roast your chicken wings to crispy goodness without any sticking.

What you’ll love: This rack lets you hang your chicken wings on your grill and even cook additional vegetables in its included drip tray. It’s made out of stainless steel and can roast up to 14 wings at a time.

What you should consider: You can’t hang other foods from this rack easily, so it’s best for people who regularly cook chicken wings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

