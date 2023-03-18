What is the best rabbit food?

Popular culture depicts rabbits enthusiastically nibbling on carrots. But rabbits have sensitive digestive systems that need a proper balance of fiber and nutrition from hay, grasses and green leafy vegetables. Pet owners need to offer their furry friends rabbit food that keeps them healthy and thriving.

Finding the best rabbit food for your pet and budget is an important endeavor that requires sorting through the recipes and nutritional content available on the market. For its high antioxidant content and dental health support, the best rabbit food is Kaytee Forti Diet Pro Health Rabbit Food.

What to know before you buy rabbit food

Are pellets the best form of rabbit food?

Natural food, grass and hay are excellent sources of nutrition for your rabbit, but some pet owners may not have easy access to these items. Compacted hay pellets include the fiber and nutrition your pet needs and are fortified with vitamins and minerals.

There is another type of packaged rabbit food called muesli. It contains pellets, seeds, dried fruit and other starchy bits. It looks like your rabbit is getting more than regular pellets, but those extras are not nutritious. Rabbits will pick out the extra ingredients first, which quickly fills them and leaves no room for the nutritious pellets. Straight pellets provide the natural goodness rabbits need without unnecessary starches.

What are the best ingredients?

Timothy hay is the best ingredient to look for in rabbit food. Other types of hay can be processed in rabbit food, although alfalfa hay should be avoided. It can also include other grasses and vegetables. Look for rabbit food that doesn’t use fillers and avoids common allergens.

How much water does my rabbit need?

Rabbits drink a surprisingly large amount of water each day for their size, similar to the amount consumed by a small dog. Fresh water should be regularly available alongside the rabbit food that you offer.

What to look for in quality rabbit food

Fiber

Fiber is critical to a rabbit’s health. Hay and grass are excellent sources of fiber. Rabbit food should be 18% fiber at minimum, but higher fiber content is better for adult rabbits.

Dental health

Rabbit food does more than provide nutrition. It helps with dental health too. The crunchy pellets encourage natural chewing, which keeps rabbits’ teeth clean and worn down to a proper length.

Protein

Rabbit food should have a protein content between 12% to 14% to support overall health. Young rabbits under 5 months old should have 16% protein content. Most packaged rabbit food pellets are made with these protein levels at a minimum.

Portion size

An adult rabbit needs between a quarter-cup and half-cup of food each day in addition to hay and vegetables. Many rabbit food manufacturers recommend larger daily portions to sell more food. Consult your veterinarian for the best amount of food for your rabbit.

How much you can expect to spend on rabbit food

The following prices are based on a 5-pound bag of rabbit food. Some manufacturers offer 10-pound and 25-pound bags.

Inexpensive rabbit food is less than $10 per bag but typically has lower-quality ingredients than competitive brands.

rabbit food is less than $10 per bag but typically has lower-quality ingredients than competitive brands. Medium-priced rabbit food costs between $10-$15 per bag with higher quality ingredients.

rabbit food costs between $10-$15 per bag with higher quality ingredients. Expensive rabbit food is priced between $15-$20 per bag. These include certified organic ingredients.

Rabbit food FAQ

Should I give my rabbit alfalfa hay?

A. Alfalfa hay is not grass but legume hay. It is higher in protein and calcium, which may cause urinary issues for adult rabbits. Over time, alfalfa hay can cause bladder stones. Other hay, such as Timothy hay, should be considered first.

Can my rabbit have treats?

A. Like most pets, rabbits love sweet treats like fruits and vegetables. Dried fruit without added sugar is an excellent treat option. Limit the number of treats you give to your rabbit because of their sensitive digestive systems.

Is iceberg lettuce a good leafy green for my rabbit?

A. Iceberg lettuce seems like it would be a leafy green that would be good for rabbits. Unfortunately, iceberg lettuce has little nutritional value and will simply fill the rabbit’s stomach, leaving no room for more nutritious food. If you want to feed your rabbit green leafy vegetables similar to iceberg lettuce, try butter lettuce, romaine lettuce or cabbage.

What is the best rabbit food to buy?

Top rabbit food

Kaytee Forti Diet Pro Health Rabbit Food

What you need to know: Rich in natural antioxidants, this rabbit food supports dental health through natural chewing activity.

What you’ll love: The pieces are large and crunchy to promote healthy teeth. The formula is high in fiber and includes prebiotics and probiotics for digestive health. It comes in a convenient resealable bag.

What you should consider: There were some reports that rabbits only ate the treats in the food mix.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top rabbit food for the money

OxBow Animal Health Organic Bounty Rabbit Food

What you need to know: This affordable rabbit food is formulated in consultation with veterinarians and animal nutritionists.

What you’ll love: Packed with essential vitamins and minerals and high-fiber organic grass hay, this rabbit food promotes digestive health. It contains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids and is free of soy, refined sugar and artificial ingredients.

What you should consider: There were some reports that the food caused diarrhea.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Small Pet Select Rabbit Food Pellets

What you need to know: This nutritious food is high in fiber and sold only online to ensure freshness.

What you’ll love: Made by a family-owned business, this Timothy hay-based rabbit food is full of key nutrients that help rabbits thrive. The formula is low in calories and calcium. It comes with a money-back guarantee.

What you should consider: Some users reported that the supplement causes intestinal gas.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Steve Ganger writes for BestReviews.

