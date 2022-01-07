DMV reminds people to use online services to avoid the weather

FILE – In this Monday, March 15, 2021 file photo, snow covers vehicles parked along Second Avenue after a powerful late winter storm dumped more than 2 feet of snow in Denver. The storm shut down major roadways, canceled school and closed the state legislature. On Monday, March 22, 2021, the National Weather Service upgraded its forecast model, with an eye on predicting extreme weather events better and faster. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is encouraging customers to make use of their online services at http://dmv.wv.gov due to severe weather.

Online services that the DMV offers include vehicle registration and driver’s license renewals. The website also allows users to stay current on regional office status updates by clicking on the alert box.

Updates include:

DMV offices are suspending skills tests until weather conditions improve and roads are safely clear;

The Huntington and Williamson Regional DMV offices are closed today; and

The Logan Regional Office is only able to provide information to customers due to staffing issues.

All other offices are open and processing transactions.