CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – According to a press release from the office of State Treasurer Riley Moore, the Unclaimed Property Division processed one of the top 10 monthly payouts of unclaimed property in the program’s history.

By the end of December 2022, $2,269,898 in unclaimed property returns were processed in West Virginia.

“That amount pushes the total amount returned by the Office for the first six months of the current fiscal year, which began last July 1, to nearly $11.8 million – already well more than half of the record $18.6 million returned last fiscal year,” the release said.

“With the launch of our West Virginia Cash Now program and continued strong claim payments, we’re on track to see the highest amount of unclaimed property ever returned to our citizens this fiscal year,” Treasurer Moore said. “These record payouts are a testament to our innovative efforts to reform this program – making it easier than ever for people to claim their lost funds – along with our aggressive digital marketing and public education campaigns to raise awareness of it.”

Unclaimed property includes “financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for one year or longer,” including unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and unused rebate cards, the release said.

According to Treasurer Moore’s office, there are currently more than $300 million in unclaimed property listings.

You can check if you have any claims yourself at www.wvtreasury.com. A video on how to conduct the search can be found here. For unclaimed assets outside of West Virginia, visit www.MissingMoney.com.