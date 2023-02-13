CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – State Treasurer Riley Moore’s Unclaimed Property Division saw another top 10 monthly return total last month.

According to a release from the office of Treasurer Moore, in January, the Unclaimed Property Division was able to return cash to individuals, businesses and other organizations with returns reaching $2,338,723, “the second month in a row to see a historic top 10 monthly return total.”

And, it is likely to continue breaking records.

Treasurer Moore attributed this increase to new aggressive digital marketing campaigns and recent reforms that make it easier for people to claim and receive lost funds.

“Unclaimed property can include financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for one year or longer,” the release said. This includes unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts, uncashed paychecks, stocks, safe deposit box contents and unused rebate cards.

“While we’re returning funds in the fastest pace in state history, we still have more than $300 million in unclaimed funds sitting in our database – with more coming in every day – so I encourage everyone to visit www.wvtreasury.com and search to see if we’re holding any money for you,” Treasurer Moore said.

When visiting www.wvtreasury.com to make or track a claim, just click on the large Unclaimed Property “Search” button under, “Are We Holding Your Money?”

More instructions on how to navigate the website can be found on the Treasury’s YouTube page here.

If you are looking for lost assets outside of West Virginia, you can visit www.MissingMoney.com.