CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Starting at 3 a.m. Monday morning, Sheetz will be offering a discount on their unleaded 88 fuel at just $3.08 a gallon, with some locations going as low as $2.83 a gallon, throughout West Virginia.

Running from Nov. 21st through Nov. 28, only the 29 Sheetz stores in West Virginia that offer Unleaded 88 will have the offer available. To see if your local Sheetz has the offer, you can check the Sheetz mobile app or website.

“Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and at the heart of everything we do is giving back to our customers and the communities we reside in,” said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. “We hope this price reduction provides much-needed relief at the pump for our customers as they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.”

Those interested in saving can also sign up as a My Sheetz Rewardz member on the Sheetz app using code FUELUP88 during the promotion. Those who do so, will receive 500 points when they purchase Unleaded 88 within 24 hours of the gas promotion ending on Nov. 28.

For those unfamiliar with Unleaded 88 gas: