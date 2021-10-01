West Virginia American Water announces Inclusion and Diversity Grant Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia American Water have announced that they will be launching a new Inclusion and Diversity Grant Program.

The program will provide financial assistance to organizations that want to “develop and implement programs, training or community-related projects that aim to promote and foster inclusion and diversity in the community.” The maximum amount for the grant is set around $2,500.

“We recognize that all backgrounds, ethnicities, and experiences make our company better, and we’re constantly striving to build an inclusive and mutually respectful workplace,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. “American Water’s’ culture embraces that we are all beautifully different, and our efforts with this new grant program, along with our recently released inaugural Diversity & Inclusion Report, are an extension of the value we place on being an inclusive company that is reflective of the diverse communities we serve.”

Qualifications include:

Be located within West Virginia American Water’s service area

Be a new, innovative community initiative or serve as significant expansion to an existing program

Promote inclusion and diversity in the community the organization serves

Be a 501(c)(3) non-profit, public school or government agency

More information can be found on the Inclusion and Diversity Grant Program webpage.