Shinnston, W.Va.—Delaney Haller is a pitcher for the Lincoln Cougars and has become a huge road block for anyone facing her. On Friday, Delaney pitched her 800th career strikeout and her 300th strikeout of the season. If those numbers on there own do not impress you, she did this in only three years because her freshman year season was cancelled due to COVID.

With all the success she has had, comes even more pressure to perform. For Delaney, the idea of “we” over “me” keeps her calm on the mound. Delaney’s pitching is not the only threat to her opponents. He has a total career batting average of .542, thirty-three runners batted in and eighteen homeruns.

This season when Delaney broke the 750 career strikeouts, she had a homerun in the same inning and when she broke the 800 career strikeouts, she had a homerun in that game too. There is no doubt Delaney Haller is deserving of our Harry Green Athlete of the Week.