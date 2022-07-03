Which golf practice net is best?

Honing a golf swing takes a lot of practice. However, not everyone has the time and money to visit the local driving range to log their practice swings. Golf practice nets offer a convenient alternative for driving or chipping balls at home or in your yard. The top choice for easy set-up, stability and overall quality is the Net Return Pro Series V2 Multi-Golf Net.

What to know before you buy a golf practice net

Ease of use

Not everyone who buys a golf practice net plans to leave it permanently installed. If you frequently will be putting up and taking down the net, look for a lightweight aluminum or fiberglass frame for easy transportation. Some golf practice nets come with a convenient carry bag so all the parts remain together. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions and be patient the first time you assemble the net. It will get easier each successive time.

Durability

Golf practice nets take a beating, so get a net made of durable material that won’t easily fray. Strong polyester is best. The frame should be rust resistant and strong enough to withstand the occasional collision with a club or ball. Some nets are for outdoor use only, while some are only for indoor use. For more information, check out the complete golf practice net guide from Best Reviews.

Stability

Even the sturdiest golf practice nets need a little help to keep from moving around due to wind or the force of a driven golf ball. Some outdoor nets come with ground stakes that securely hold the base in place. Indoor nets can have non-skid rubber padding that makes it harder to slide on inside surfaces.

What to look for in a quality golf practice net

Turf mat

Some golf practice nets include an artificial turf mat typically made from nylon. This is especially helpful indoors to mimic hitting off grass. Turf mats should be durable, so if you see a breakdown in the material, it may be time to look for a higher-quality turf mat.

Ball return

Most golf practice nets have some form of collecting the balls once they hit the net. Some use a slanted design in the center that funnels the balls to the middle then rolls them back to the golfer’s feet.

Bull’s-eye decal

Some golf practice nets have a bright circular decal that gives the golfer a visual to aim for. This can help with aim and follow-through during an actual round of golf.

How much you can expect to spend on a golf practice net

Golf practice nets start around $30 for chipping and less-sturdy nets. Driving nets cost $80-$150 or more based on frame material, overall features and if the net is being used for other sports in addition to golf.

Golf Practice Net FAQ

Can you use a golf practice net for other sports?

A. Some golf practice nets may be multipurpose for soccer, football, lacrosse and other sports. Many are specific for golf balls only. Check with the manufacturer.

How far apart does the net and turf mat need to be?

A. Bigger nets allow for a longer distance between the net and turf mat. Read the manufacturer’s instructions and start off by being as close to the net as possible without impeding your swing. This is especially important with indoor nets since errant golf balls could cause damage.

What’s the best golf practice net to buy?

Top golf practice net

The Net Return Pro Series V2 Multi-Sport Golf Net

What you need to know: This net is solidly constructed and is for indoor and outside use with multiple types of balls.

What you’ll love: There is a patented ball return for convenience. The net easily sets up and comes with a carrying bag.

What you should consider: No turf mat is included. This net is relatively expensive but realistic for the quality, convenience and long-term durability it provides.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top golf practice net for the money

JEF World of Golf Collapsible Chipping Net

What you need to know: For anyone focused on improving their short game, this chipping net has it all.

What you’ll love: This net is easy to set up. It comes with a three-ring bull’s-eye for practicing various chip shots and is affordably priced.

What you should consider: Hook-and-loop straps hold the net in place, so there is the potential for tearing over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rukket Sports Haack Golf Net

What you need to know: For the big hitters who want to let loose outside, this net brings the driving range to you.

What you’ll love: This sturdy net assembles easily. It comes with a turf mat and carry bag. A durable three-piece construction stands up to bad weather conditions.

What you should consider: Moving the net might be difficult without a helper. The netting may tear over time with more powerful hitters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

