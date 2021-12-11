Muzzleloader deer season begins Dec. 13

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s muzzleloader deer hunting season will open Dec. 13.

The muzzleloader season allows hunters to “harvest one deer on their base license and one additional deer if they purchase a Class RM or Class RRM stamp before the season starts.”

Residents can receive an RM stamp while non-residents will need a RRM is the stamp as well as a muzzleloader deer hunting stamp.

“The muzzleloader season offers a chance to pursue whitetails with a firearm when fewer hunters are hitting the woods compared to the traditional buck firearms season,” said Holly Morris, a WVDNR assistant district wildlife biologist. “Also, there is an increased likelihood of hunting in the snow during muzzleloader season.”

Hunters can register their DNR ID number, buy a license or electronically check game by visiting WVhunt.com.

Muzzleloader Deer Season Rules and Regulations:

During the season, antlered deer are legal in all counties that have a buck firearms season, and deer of either sex are legal in all counties or parts thereof that have an antlerless season. Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties are closed to all firearms deer hunting, including the muzzleloader deer season. There are 10 counties or parts thereof that require hunters to take an antlerless deer within the county, which may be taken during any regular deer season open to antlerless deer hunting, before killing a second antlered deer within the county. No more than three antlered bucks can be harvested during the regular deer seasons and the Mountaineer Heritage Season combined. All hunters afield during this week are required to wear 400 square inches of blaze orange. Hunters cannot substitute a bow or crossbow for a muzzleloader; however, concurrent archery hunting is legal during the muzzleloader season and is subject to all archery deer hunting regulations. Concurrent waterfowl hunting is also legal.

For more information, hunters can read the 2021-22 West Virginia Hunting Regulations Summary available on WVdnr.gov.