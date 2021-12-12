WV 2021 Buck Firearms Season brings in 42,674 bucks

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia hunters have harvested 42,674 antlered deer during the two-week firearm season from Nov. 22 to Dec. 5, a 10 percent increase over the 2020 harvest.

The top counties for the 2021 buck harvest are Greenbrier (1,603), Hampshire (1,483), Randolph (1,356), Jackson (1,353), Hardy (1,264), Preston (1,261), Braxton (1,243), Monroe (1,225), Kanawha (1,222) and Roane (1,205).

“The harvest during the 2021 traditional buck firearm season was expected to be similar to that of 2020,” said Paul Johansen, chief of the WV Division of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Section. “Below average oak mast indices may have allowed hunters to better pattern deer movement.”

2021 Deer hunting opportunities still remain, including:

Archery and crossbow season, which runs through Dec. 31.

The traditional Class N/NN antlerless deer season in selected counties or portions of counties on both public and private land will run from Dec. 9-12.

Muzzleloader deer season will open Dec. 13-19.

The Youth, Class Q/QQ and Class XS deer season for antlerless deer will be open from Dec. 26-27 in any county with a firearms deer season.

The reopening of Class N/NN antlerless deer season from Dec. 28-31 in specified counties or portions of counties.

Hunters can find the 2021–2022 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary alongside county and area listings at WVdnr.gov.