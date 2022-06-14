Which Hulk action figure is best?

Marvel’s The Incredible Hulk has been captivating audiences ever since he was first introduced to comic book readers in 1962, and Hulk action figures have been successful amongst fans of all ages. The character has appeared in television shows, video games and several comic book series, but his inclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films has taken Hulk’s popularity to new heights. This means there’s more Hulk merchandise than ever, but young fans will especially love the Hasbro Hulk Avengers Titan Hero Figure.

What to know before you buy a Hulk action figure

Hulk design

Over the years, there have been many iterations of Hulk across all entertainment mediums. The most common action figure designs depict Hulk with green skin and torn purple trunks, though some toys feature grey or red skin. The most popular recent version of the character is the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, and many action figures have official Avengers branding. While the film iteration of Hulk is generally similar to designs in other mediums, the Gladiator Hulk seen in “Thor: Ragnarok” is very popular as an action figure, as is the more sophisticated Professor Hulk from “Avengers: Endgame.” These alternate Hulks are more likely to come with outfits and accessories.

Size

While there are many smaller Hulk action figures, Hulk toys tend to be larger than other Marvel toys due to the character’s size. Most Hulk figures are over 6 inches, and many are taller than 12 inches.

Age range

Hulk action figures are designed for fans across the age spectrum. The character’s large size makes for big toys that present less of a choking hazard than smaller characters, and the bright green color scheme is appealing to younger kids. There are also exceptionally detailed and poseable figures that are great for older fans, and there are many attractive Hulk statues designed to be collector’s items.

What to look for in a quality Hulk action figure

Sound effects

Hulk’s familiar roar is perfect for sound effects, and it’s common to find Hulk toys that play the character’s action sounds with the press of a button. Punching noises, Hulk’s battle screams and the character’s catchphrases are the most popular sounds.

Accessories

Hulk uses fewer weapons and gadgets than many of his fellow Marvel characters, but there are still plenty of Hulk action figures that include accessories. Often, accessories come in the form of steel beams or chunks of concrete that serve as weapons for the figure to hold, but some accessories are more intricate. Toys modeled after Hulk’s appearance in “Thor: Ragnarok” or the “Planet Hulk” comic storyline typically come with a shield and a hammer or axe. There are also many figures that come with the Infinity Gauntlet from “Avengers: Endgame” that Hulk can wear.

Poseability

Greater poseability lets fans customize the figure’s stance and play out scenes from their favorite Hulk stories. While toys with more points of articulation typically come at a higher price, they’re great for stimulating the imagination of younger fans. There are certainly Hulk figures that focus on size more than poseability, but many Hulk toys are articulated as well as figures based on other Marvel characters.

Durability

Hulk may be known for his incredible strength, but not all toys live up to his tough reputation. It’s always important to consider durability when shopping for action figures, and it should be noted that size does not equal durability. Many larger figures are actually less durable, and figures with more points of articulation are more likely to lose parts or limbs.

Detail

Many Hulk action figures have phenomenal detailing on his muscles, facial expression, outfit and accessories. Figures on the higher end of the price spectrum are often more detailed. Less definition can reduce the anger of the character’s appearance, and models for children are generally less detailed.

How much you can expect to spend on a Hulk action figure

Most Hulk figures are in the $10-$60 price range, although some of the nicer options can cost over $80.

Hulk action figure FAQ

What brands are best for Hulk action figures?

A. Hasbro is the most trusted name in Marvel figures, as they have held the master license for toys based on Marvel Entertainment properties for many years. Hasbro also sells Hulk toys through Playskool and other subsidiaries.

Are there Bruce Banner action figures?

A. Bruce Banner figures are decidedly less popular than those of his Hulk alter ego, but there are still some quality toys for those who appreciate the human half of Hulk’s personality. Funko makes multiple Bruce Banner figures, most of which are based on Mark Ruffalo’s portrayal in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. There are also packages that come with a Hulk figure as well as a Bruce Banner figure.

What’s the best Hulk action figure to buy?

Top Hulk action figure

Hasbro Hulk Avengers Titan Hero Figure

What you need to know: This large, popular figure is a safe bet for any young Hulk fan.

What you’ll love: At an affordable price, this 12-inch figure is attractive and comes with poseable arms and legs. The green and purple design is classic, and the muscles and facial expression are nicely detailed. The figure captures Hulk’s strength, and it looks great next to other Avengers Titan Hero figures from Hasbro.

What you should consider: It doesn’t come with any accessories, and customers have reported it being less durable than anticipated.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Hulk action figure for the money

Avengers Marvel Endgame Team Suit Hulk Deluxe Figure

What you need to know: This affordable and poseable toy is great for fans of “Avengers: Endgame.”

What you’ll love: This wonderfully priced figure shows Hulk in his unique “Avengers: Endgame” outfit. It’s well-articulated and comes with a steel beam accessory, encouraging imaginative play. Additionally, the smaller size makes it ideal for taking on the go.

What you should consider: Some fans may appreciate a larger figure, and the accessory could be a choking hazard for young kids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Marvel Thor: Ragnarok Interactive Gladiator Hulk

What you need to know: This deluxe figure has great sound effects and accessories.

What you’ll love: Standing at an impressive 14.7 inches tall, this “Thor: Ragnarok” Hulk figure comes with two accessories: a hammer and a removable gladiator helmet. It’s durable and well-detailed, and younger fans will love the button-activated sound effects. It’s designed to be compatible with the Thor: Ragnarok Electronic Thor.

What you should consider: It’s on the expensive side, and it’s not especially poseable compared to cheaper options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Henry McKeand writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.