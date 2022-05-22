Best figures from Marvel

The Marvel Universe has given rise to the most iconic characters in pop culture history. Whether you are a fan of the Avengers, the X-Men, Guardians of the Galaxy, the Fantastic Four or every franchise, there is a carefully made action figure that can add to your collection or imaginative play.

The Marvel Avengers Action Figures featuring Iron Man, Hulk, Black Panther, Captain America, Spider-Man, Ant-Man, War Machine and Falcon are the best ones you can buy. For a low price, you can have eight different action figures of the most popular Avengers heroes.

What to know before you buy a Marvel figure

Different Marvel heroes

There are hundreds of characters in the Marvel universe, all dating back to 1939. While most people are familiar with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which features the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man, there are also other popular characters such as X-men, Fantastic Four and Venom. There are also some characters who have yet to have big franchises beyond their comic book origins.

Various manufacturers

Marvel figures are manufactured by different toymakers. For example, Funko produces bobblehead-like figures with limited detail, whereas Hasbro creates posable action figures that can sometimes become collectors’ items. Each manufacturer puts their own spin on an action figure, sometimes making them connectable like Legos, other times focusing on bringing out the utmost detail in their expressions.

Marvel Legends

Perhaps the most popular line of Marvel action figures is produced by Hasbro. The officially licensed line features popular characters such as Iron Man and Spider-Man, and usually come with highly detailed costumes and accessories. Due to the rarity of some figures, their prices can soar soon after production ends.

What to look for in a quality Marvel figure

Detail

Marvel heroes are known for their iconic costumes and weapons. The movie versions also have famous actors lending their likeness to the character. It only makes sense to find figures that do those characters justice, adding the right details in the right places. Look for figures that have fine paint jobs and film or comic accurate renditions. Even the most simple figure designs tend to pay attention to certain facial expressions or costume design details.

Articulation

This isn’t necessary, but it’s always nice to be able to pose your figurines. Some only feature limited articulation, such as one or two limbs that move. The more detailed figures have dozens of points of articulation that allow them to pose in countless different ways. For children with wild imaginations, they can even recreate their favorite scenes and battles just with the figurines.

Durability

Action figures are meant to be played with, so it’s only reasonable that customers expect them to last beyond the usual wear. Fortunately, most action figures are made with hard plastic. However, there are still certain elements or points in the figure which may be vulnerable to breaking or snapping off.

Accessories

Although having a detailed figure can be great, it’s even better when the figure comes with some accessories, whether it’s an alternate costume, a signature weapon, a projectile, or a vehicle. Accessories can be fun add-ons that help bring play scenes to life. Look for figures that come packaged with extras.

Sets

Figures tend to come stand-alone, but sometimes they come in sets including multiple characters. For example, you may sometimes see members of the Avengers packaged together, such as Falcon and the Winter Soldier. You can combine different characters to have them fight each other, and even film your favorite battles.

How much you can expect to spend on a Marvel figure

Marvel figures range from $10-$300 depending on the level of detail, manufacturer and collectability.

Marvel figures FAQ

Why are some figures more expensive than others?

A. There are numerous factors that affect price, including detail, size, rarity and condition.

Why do some figures look more detailed than others?

A. The level of detail will vary based on the manufacturer, the line, the character and whether or not it is officially licensed.

What’s the best Marvel figure to buy?

Top Marvel figure

Marvel Avengers Action Figures

What you need to know: If you can only buy one set of figures and are primarily shopping for a young child, this one will give you several Avengers.

What you’ll love: Features some of the most popular Avengers, including Iron Man, Captain America, Black Panther, Spider-Man, The Hulk, War Machine, Captain Falcon, and Ant-Man.

What you should consider: The figures aren’t as detailed as other Hasbro figures and have limited points of articulation so you can only move their arms.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Marvel figure for the money

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Venom 6-inch Collectible Action Figure Venom Toy

What you need to know: An amazing, highly-detailed 6-inch rendition of Marvel’s Venom, complete with different hand and face configurations.

What you’ll love: This figure has multiple points of articulation so you can pose him in various ways.

What you should consider: Venom unfortunately doesn’t come with any other accessories or weapons besides different hands and a different facial expression.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Avengers Marvel Studios Titan Hero Series Captain America Action Figure, 12-Inch Toy

What you need to know: One of the bigger figures available is a 12-inch action figure of the newly installed Captain America, previously known as the Falcon.

What you’ll love: Captain America has two wings that can raise, as well as his iconic shield.

What you should consider: The wings on his back are brittle and may snap if dropped.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Leo Herrera-Lim writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.