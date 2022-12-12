Which electronic dartboard is best?

An electronic dartboard can be a fun addition to a game night with your closest ones. The right model will come with soft-tip darts, so kids and adults of all ages can safely enjoy the game. However, if this is your first time purchasing an electronic dartboard, you may not know which is the best one to buy.

The top electronic dartboards are designed to reduce bounce-outs, and they have a wide variety of games built in. The Arachnid Cricket Pro 800 Electronic Dartboard, for example, has 40 different built-in games and allows you to play by yourself or compete against up to eight players.

What to know before you buy an electronic dartboard

Alternative features

The primary selling point of an electronic dartboard is you no longer have to worry about keeping score: you just throw the darts while the board interprets where they land and automatically updates the score. Some models may even keep track of scores so players can have a basic stat such as average points per throw.

However, an electronic dartboard is capable of so much more. The best electronic dartboard allows players to choose from a wide variety of games. It also has a selectable bull’s-eye, can rank players and has sound effects and lights. To learn more about what electronic dartboards have to offer, take a look at the full electronic dartboard buying guide from BestReviews.

Types of darts

While the majority of electronic dartboards feature a high-quality plastic board filled with tapered holes that accept darts with soft, plastic tips, there are a few models that can accept steel-tip darts. If you want to use this type of dart for an electronic dartboard of this kind, you must be certain you are getting an electronic, steel-tip dartboard, meaning it is specifically manufactured for steel-tip darts.

What to look for in a quality, electronic dartboard

Size

If you want a regulation-sized board for steel-tip darts, that would measure 17.75 inches in diameter; for soft-tipped darts, it only needs to be 15.5 inches. If you are not concerned with official sizes, you can purchase an electronic dartboard that fits in the space you have available.

Cabinet

An electronic dartboard that has a cabinet not only looks nicer when you’re not playing, but the cabinet can also help protect the walls from errant darts when you are playing. Additionally, with a cabinet, you have a place to store your darts conveniently.

Variety

The more versatile your electronic dartboard is, the more fun you can have. Some models offer as many as 40 different games with up to eight players, while others may only keep score for a handful of games.

Added features

While all electronic dartboards have a display screen and excel at keeping score of games, many have extras such as sound effects, flashing lights and even heckling. Additionally, on the higher-end models, you can connect to a network and find players from around the world to compete against without ever leaving your home.

Portability

If you wish to play darts anywhere, you can get a battery-powered, electronic dartboard that hangs on the wall. Thus, taking it to a friend’s house would be a breeze. For individuals who want a permanent piece of furniture, there are freestanding models, like you might find in a bar or an arcade, that are available for purchase as well.

How much you can expect to spend on an electronic dartboard

Electronic dartboards have a wide price range. You can get a budget model for as little as $25 or a freestanding model for $3,000 or more. The average homeowner will be happy with a quality wall unit that costs between $60-$200. Many of the most sought-after boards, such as the ultra-thin Viper electronic dartboard or the revolutionary Halex electronic dartboard come with a more affordable, lower price tag.

Electronic dartboard FAQ

Can I play electronic darts without power?

A. Yes, you can. Unfortunately, you will have to keep score yourself.

Does a bounce-out count as a throw?

A. The dreaded bounce-out occurs when you throw a dart, and it hits the dartboard at an odd angle, hits a wire or for some other reason doesn’t stick. It counts as a throw when this happens, and the player receives no points for that dart.

What is a dart mat?

A. It is not only the wall that is at risk when you are playing darts, but the floor can be damaged as well. A dart mat is a long strip of cushioning that runs from the dartboard to your feet. It protects your floor and your darts, and it gives you a more comfortable surface to stand on while playing.

What’s the best electronic dartboard to buy?

Top electronic dartboard

Arachnid Cricket Pro 800 Electronic Dartboard

What you need to know: If you want a high-end, electronic dartboard packed with features and games, you should be consider this one.

What you’ll love: The regulation-sized target is suitable for tournament-style play with up to eight players as well as solo play. There are 40 games with 179 variations. Purchase includes a one-year warranty against defects.

What you should consider: While some enjoy the heckler function that berates players for bad throws, others find it gets annoying. Luckily, it can be shut off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top electronic dartboard for the money

Franklin Sports Electronic Dartboard

What you need to know: For individuals who want to experience the fun of owning an electronic dartboard, this affordably priced model is a great value.

What you’ll love: The soft-tipped darts in this game are designed for safety, so players of all ages can enjoy the game. The unit features 65 game variations along with voice and sound effects. The layout makes it easy to quickly navigate to the game you desire.

What you should consider: The darts are not as impressive as the rest of the elements in this set.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hathaway Magnum Electronic Soft Tip Dartboard

What you need to know: This is a lightweight, highly portable board that can accommodate up to eight players.

What you’ll love: The holes in this board have a concave segment to help reduce bounce-outs. It is powered by four AA batteries and features 20 games with a total of 90 variations. The high-contrast LED display is easy to read.

What you should consider: The scoring accuracy is not as precise as some would have liked.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

