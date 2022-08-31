The best anime Funko Pop figures

Funko Pop figures are great if you want to start a toy collection. Funko Pop toys are known for their exaggerated, cutesy design, but they’re small and basic enough to display proudly in your home.

You can get a Funko Pop figure of the most popular movies, TV shows, video games and comic book characters. If you’re an anime fan, there are sure to be several Funko Pop figures you can add to your collection, no matter your favorite series.

What you should know about Funko Pop toys

Collectible figures and display

Unlike most toys, Funko Pop figures have a design that makes them unsuitable for play. They’re meant collecting and displaying, and although most are relatively cheap at $10-$20, some rare figures can cost several hundred dollars.

Build and material

Funko Pop toys are small and made primarily of vinyl. They’re approximately 3.75 inches tall and have distinctively large heads with exaggerated or cartoony details such as no mouth and large black eyes spaced far apart.

Funko Pop vs. other collectible toys

One reason Funko Pop toys are popular is that they’re diverse. A wide variety of toys are available from all kinds of TV shows, movies, video games and other series. All Funko Pop toys have a similar design and are more affordable than traditional collectible figures, making them appealing to any toy collector.

Choosing an anime Funko Pop figure

Funko Pop size

There are five main sizes of Funko Pop toys, and naturally, the bigger the toy, the more expensive it is.

Regular vinyl Funko Pop toys are the standard, standing 3.75 inches tall. Most Funko Pops are regular-sized vinyl toys.

Big-in-Box Funko Pop toys are over 5 inches but shorter than 6 inches.

Super Funko Pops are roughly 6 inches tall.

Jumbo Funk Pops are approximately 10 inches tall and harder to find than regular, Big-in-Box and Super figures.

Mega Funko Pops are the most expensive and can be as tall as 18 inches.

What’s your favorite anime series?

Anime isn’t nearly as popular in the U.S. as it is in Japan, where it originates. However, there are several series that have made waves in recent decades. If you’re collecting Funko Pops, you can search for figures inspired by your favorite anime, but if you’re gifting an anime fan, you can consider characters from the following series:

“Dragon Ball,” including spin-offs and sequels such as “Dragon Ball Z” and “Dragon Ball Super”

"Naruto"

“Death Note”

“Demon Slayer”

“Full Metal Alchemist”

“One Piece”

“Bleach”

“My Hero Academia”

“Hunter x Hunter”

Exclusives

Exclusive Funko Pop toys are harder to find than standard Funko Pop figures. They’re typically more expensive and feature a distinct design where a character may sport an alternate outfit or be in a transformed state. Generally, exclusive Funko Pops have a different appearance or accessories of weapons that character doesn’t usually use.

For example, Goku’s base Funko Pop figure features the “Dragon Ball Z” protagonist in his orange martial arts costume with his traditional black hair. However, an exclusive might showcase Goku in Saiyan armor in his transformed Super Saiyan state. Since he usually doesn’t appear this way in the anime series, this kind of Funko Pop may be harder to find and might be considered an exclusive.

Best anime Funko Pop figures

Funko Pop anime toys for less than $15

Funko Pop “My Hero Academia” Infinite Deku and Eri

This Funko Pop of Izuku Midoriya, better known as Deku, from the “My Hero Academia” series is 4.75 inches tall and looks fantastic. A more petite figure of Eri hangs onto Deku’s waist after a dangerous rescue mission.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop “Dragon Ball Z” Vegito

The Majin Buu threat sparked the fusion of two of the series’ greatest heroes, Goku and Vegeta. This Vegito Funko Pop boasts Vegito in his base outfit and in a stance where he’s ready to showcase his tremendous power.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop “Naruto” Shippuden Sasuke Uchiha Rinnegan

Show love to Naruto’s rival Sasuke Uchiha, one of the few survivors of the Uchiha clan, with this Funko Pop. Sasuke looks frightening after awakening a Rinnegan in his left eye, but it’s also one of his most powerful forms.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop “Dragon Ball Z” Super Saiyan 2 Goku

Goku ramps up his base Super Saiyan form with the more powerful Super Saiyan 2 transformation. It features clear plastic energy effects, and the chase edition has glow-in-the-dark eyes.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Kama “Boruto” Figure

Boruto is as determined as his father was to become a skilled shinobi, and this Funko Pop has him in an iconic anime fighting stance. As seen in the series, this figure has the Kama given to him and activated for combat.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop “Dragon Ball Z” Frieza Final Form

Few Dragon Ball Z Fighters could contend with Frieza in his final form. This Funko Pop stands 3.75 inches tall and features the iconic supervillain in a powering-up pose.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop anime exclusives

Funko Pop “Death Note” Ryuk

As one of the most popular “Death Note” characters, this Ryuk Funko Pop is an excellent addition to any collection. It has a perfect 360-degree shape, eco-friendly painting and accurate details, such as the apple in Ryuk’s hand, inspired by the series.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop “Attack On Titan” Levi Ackerman Figure

You can bolster your anime Funko Pop collection with this vinyl figure of Levi Ackerman, the captain of the Special Operations Squad. He has a calm, collected pose but is ready for action with his trusty swords in his hands.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop “Full Metal Alchemist” King Bradley Exclusive

King Bradley is one of the primary antagonists of the “Full Metal Alchemist” anime series and is a thorn in the side of everyone’s favorite hero, Ed. Still, this Funko Pop looks fantastic and captures the spirit and look of the evil king’s being.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop “Demon Slayer” Giyu Tomioka Figure

This is a detailed and stylized Funko Pop figure of Tanjiro Kamado, the protagonist of the acclaimed anime series “Demon Slayer.” It stands 3.75 inches tall and features Tanjiro wielding his trademark sword in a battle-ready pose.

Sold by Amazon

