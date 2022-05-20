CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways celebrated Governor Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program today as contractors placed the main span of the new Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge in Nitro.

Over the course of several months, steel for the new bridge has been carried over the Kanawha River. On Friday, the main span was brought over on a barge in the middle of the Kanawha River after being pre-assembled. The five beams wide, 417 feet long piece was then lifted into place.

Funded though Gov. Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program, the new bridge is located between the Nitro and St. Albans exits of Interstate 64 and is part of an approximately $225 million project to “upgrade I-64 to six lanes from Nitro to the US 35 exit.”

Five additional bridges are planned to go into construction as part of the project, each being four lanes wide to allow travel between the Nitro and St. Albans exits without having to merge into traffic.