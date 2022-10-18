CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A man from Nallen, W.Va was cited by police on Oct. 17 after Yeager Airport Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers found a loaded handgun in the man’s carry-on bag.

The gun was spotted in the checkpoint X-ray machine by a TSA officer. Local police were then called to the checkpoint and confiscated the weapon, citing the man on a weapons charge.

According to the report, “the .380 caliber handgun was loaded with eight bullets including one in the chamber. An additional gun magazine loaded with eight more bullets was also packed with the gun.”

“Our officers are vigilant and are focused on our mission to ensure that no weapons of any type are able to be carried onto a flight,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s federal security director for West Virginia. “Responsible gun owners know where their firearm is at all times and they know not to try to bring one through a security checkpoint. We have no concerns if a firearm is packed properly so it can be transported in a checked bag where nobody has access to it during a flight.”

For details on how to properly travel with a firearm, you can visit the TSA website. It is also recommended that travelers contact their airline and ask about any additional requirements they may have for traveling with firearms and ammunition.