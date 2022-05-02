Never lose your bags again with a smart luggage tag

There’s nothing that can derail a long-awaited vacation faster than having your bags lost by the airline. While you wait around for the airline to find your luggage, you won’t have your clothes and other essentials, making it difficult to enjoy your trip.

With a smart luggage tag, though, you can quickly and easily locate your bags, no matter where they might be in the world. Some smart luggage tags are GPS-enabled, so you can use an app on your smartphone to determine where your bags are in real-time. Other tags have a QR code that provides your contact information so that the finders can quickly return your bag as you check in on their last known location.

Want to keep your bags safe on your next trip? These are some of the best smart luggage tags that can give you peace of mind if your bags go missing.

Best smart luggage tags 2021

Gego Global Travel Baggage GSM Locator

This worldwide luggage tracker features global tracing technology so that you can track your bag in real-time. Its rechargeable battery can last for 10 to 20 days on a single charge and is TSA, FAA and IATA compliant. It’s also compatible with both iOS and Android.

Dynotag Web Enabled Smart Aluminum Convertible Luggage ID Tag

This smart luggage tag protects your bag and your privacy by letting you set up an ID record for your luggage that’s only visible upon scanning. It doesn’t require any particular app either, so it’s effortless to use. The tag is made of anodized aluminum, too, so it’s water and weatherproof.

Nutale Item Locator with Key Chain

This set of four trackers are easy to secure to luggage, thanks to the key chain attachment. Their connected app has a real-time location map that records the last connected location to help you track your bags. The batteries last for up to 10 months but are replaceable when they die.

ReturnMe Smart Luggage ID Tags

This smart tag is made of epoxy-domed metal to ensure that it can stand up to regular travel. It also features a braided steel band to attach securely to your bag. The tag also comes with a lifetime registration that includes overnight shipping of recovered bags and an unlimited number of recoveries.

Tile Slim Bluetooth Tracker

While not explicitly designed for luggage, this tracker’s slim design allows it to fit easily inside an existing tag. You can track its most recent location with the Tile app to help you find a missing bag. The battery even lasts for up to three years too.

ReboundTAG Smart Luggage Tag

This smart tag features an RFID microchip, an NFC microchip, a QR code and a unique printed ID so that you can find your bag at any airport. It doesn’t require a battery or app to use either, making it incredibly user-friendly. The tag is made of durable plastic and features a metal cable for secure attachment too.

SuperSmartTag Smart Luggage Tag

Made of sturdy PVC, these tags have a metal eyelet and loop to keep them attached to your bags. Each set includes two tags, so you can protect all of your luggage when traveling. They have 12 months of global coverage in the price too.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth Tracker & Item Locator

From a trusted brand, this item tracker can make an excellent smart luggage tag. The connected app detects the last place the bag has been, so you can easily retrace your steps. The replaceable battery lasts for up to a year, and the tracker is waterproof for use in inclement weather.

WingMate Traveler Passive Tracking Smart Luggage Tag

This smart luggage tag is 25% thicker than other plastic tags, making it highly durable. When the tag’s QR code is scanned, the info shows up on a map to help you locate your luggage. It doesn’t require a battery either because it uses an internet or cellular data connection to find your bags.

Cube Bluetooth Key Finder and Item Tracker

This super-slim item tracker can help you locate a lost bag by showing you its last known location on the connected app’s map. It’s fully waterproof for use in rain, snow and other inclement weather. It also features a replaceable battery that lasts for up to a year.

UVO TAG Location-Enabled Smart Luggage Tag

This location-enabled smart luggage tag allows anyone who finds your bag to contact you through email, text or phone calls, thanks to its unique QR code. You also get an alert anytime the tag’s code is scanned. The braided stainless steel loop keeps the tag securely attached to your bag too.

Rinex Bluetooth Key Finder and Item Tracker

This item locator is slim and compact, so it’s easy to attach to a suitcase or other travel bag without taking up any space. The connected app works with both Apple and Android devices and is highly user-friendly. The tracker comes with an extra battery too.

Dynotag Web Enabled Smart Deluxe Steel Luggage ID Tag

With no electronics or battery, this smart luggage tag is straightforward to use and maintain. Whenever the tag’s code is viewed, you get an email to let you know where your bag is. It’s also made of durable steel with a protective outer coating that’s fully waterproof.

PrimeTracking Personal GPS Tracker

Featuring a subscription service, this real-time GPS tracker has a built-in SIM card that provides unlimited data coverage. It can track your bags anywhere in the U.S., Mexico and Canada and provides an update every 10 seconds. The battery can last for 2-4 weeks on a single charge too.

Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker and Item Locator

This four-pack of trackers can work well as smart luggage tags, thanks to the connected app that allows you to view your bag’s most recent location. For a subscription fee, you can also access enhanced finding features and services like item reimbursement. The trackers are compatible with both iOS and Android too.

