With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, it’s time to make your lists and check them twice. It feels like a summertime Christmas with deep discounts on your favorite products, including tech, toys and kitchen gadgets. However, if you’re impatiently waiting for the mega 48-hour sales event, you’ll be excited to know that we already see big markdowns on items in every category.

For those who have already started preparing by adding items to your cart, it’s a great idea to double-check the prices and see if you can snag one of your must-have products early. If you haven’t finalized your lists yet, take a look at these 15 best deals available now.

Best Prime Day deals available now

Tech

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV

With this TV, you’ll never have to worry about losing your remote control again. It’s equipped with built-in microphones, so you can ask Alexa to turn on the TV, launch your favorite streaming service and more. You’ll also receive true-to-life picture quality and brilliant colors.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi Router

As a replacement for your traditional Wi-Fi router, this pro mesh router features the brand’s most intelligent Wi-Fi technology and hardware, making it faster than ever. It automatically updates overnight with the latest features and security and only takes a few minutes to set up.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung Chromebook 4

This Chromebook features military-grade durability to handle bumps and drops, making it ideal for commuting college students or busy professionals. With lightning-fast Gigabit Wi-Fi technology, you can download or stream files instantly. It’s also under three pounds, offers over 12 hours of battery life and is equipped with Google Assistant for hands-free requests.

Sold by Amazon

Echo Show 5

If you need a little help around the house, the Echo Show 5 is ready to assist. Without ever touching a button, this household assistant can set a timer, add items to your grocery list, check your calendar, make video calls and more. You can also control compatible devices, such as lights or cameras. Plus, it’s equipped with privacy protection measures, including a microphone and camera off button and camera shutter.

Sold by Amazon

Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle

If you’re going on vacation before Prime Day and need an e-reader, pick up this waterproof Kindle to read by the pool or next to the waves without worrying about splashes or immersion. With a glare-free display, you can sit in the brightest sun and still read as if it were paper. This bundle also includes a leather cover and a power adapter.

Sold by Amazon

Toys

Nerf Longstrike Modulus Toy Blaster

Whether you need a gift for one of the many summer birthday parties or want something fun to do with the family this summer, don’t pass up this Nerf toy blaster. Feel free to modify the blaster by attaching the included barrel extension, scope and bipod. As a bonus, it comes with 18 official elite darts and three six-dart clips.

Sold by Amazon

Lego Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon Building Kit

Whether you’re 10 or 100, no one is too old to have fun while building a LEGO millennium falcon, especially if you’re a Star Wars fan. It features over 1,350 pieces, including fan-favorite action figures such as C-3PO, Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian.

Sold by Amazon

Kitchen

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-quart Stand Mixer With Pouring Shield

Those who have been patiently waiting to pick up the most beloved kitchen gadgets are in luck. This KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer comes with a 5-quart stainless steel bowl, which is large enough to mix nine dozen cookies or four loaves of bread in a single batch. Plus, included is a convenient pouring shield for mess-free mixing.

Sold by Amazon

Ninja 4-quart Air Fryer

Since it prepares food with up to 75% less fat than traditional cooking methods, this air fryer allows anyone to enjoy guilt-free meals. It ranges from 105 degrees to 150 degrees to gently remove moisture from food and ensure a crisp coating.

Sold by Amazon

Audio

JBL Flip 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Summer is packed with pool parties and beach trips begging for fun music. Since this speaker has an IPX7 waterproof design, you can bring it to any activity without worrying about splashing or accidental immersion up to 3 feet deep. It also comes in a ton of fun colors and designs.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbuds

With active noise cancellation, you can block out all unwanted noise and focus on the task at hand. It comes with a convenient charging and carrying case and has a long battery life. Plus, you can answer calls or control your playlist with just the tap of your finger.

Sold by Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

These over-ear headphones are packed with high-end features, including pure adaptive noise cancellation, real-time audio calibration and industry-leading Bluetooth technology. As a bonus, it has up to 22 hours of battery life and comes with fast fuel, giving you three hours of battery with just a 10-minute charge.

Sold by Amazon

Wearable

Under Armour Adult Hustle 5.0 Backpack

Whether you’re preparing for back to school, commuting to college or need a bag for vacation, this Under Armour option is ideal. It features the brand’s storm technology to battle the elements and deliver a highly water-resistant finish. It also comes in over 40 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 Smartwatch (Refurbished)

This fitness tracker and smartwatch features a sleep monitor, heart rate monitor, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, pedometer and retina display. Since it’s water-resistant, you never have to worry about the weather, and it’s swim-proof. It also features an always-on retina display.

Sold by Amazon

New Balance Men’s 608 V5 Cross Trainer

If you’re in the market for new kicks, don’t miss out on these New Balance cross-trainers. They come in three widths to fit a wide array of sizes. Plus, the midsole absorbs impact thanks to quality cushioning and compression.

Sold by Amazon

