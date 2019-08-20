Breaking News
All lanes on Route 50 near Second Street Bridge to reopen after project concludes ahead of schedule

Road Closures

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced that all lanes near the Second Street Bridge on Route 50 in Clarksburg will be reopened on Wednesday.

The painting of the second street bridge has been completed, according to the Division of Highways, despite the project originally being scheduled to last until October 25.

One southbound lane and one northbound lane of Route 50 near the Second Street Bridge has been closed since July 29, which had caused traffic delays in the area.

All lanes, including the eastbound Second Street on-ramp, will be open on Wednesday at 7 a.m.

