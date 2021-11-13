CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Corridor H will be closed between Kerens and Elkins beginning Nov. 15 to allow for the reconstruction of the Pearcy Bridge system in Randolph County.

While the bridge is in the process of installing new expansion joints on eastbound and westbound spans of the Pearcy Bridge, traffic going eastbound will detour onto the Elkins Ramp exit, then onto US 33/250 leading to US 219/86 (Old US 219). Westbound traffic will be moved to the Kerens exit on Old US 219.

The project is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2022 and is expected to cost approximately $3.34 million.