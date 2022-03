BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways announced Thursday that crews were immediately shutting down a lane of Interstate 79 north in Monongalia County.

The closure affects the right lane of the interstate at milemarker 145 on the Tom’s Run Bridge, which is just south of the Goshen Road exit.

Crews will be repairing damage to the bridge’s surface. The closure is expected to last through Monday, April 4, according to DOH officials.