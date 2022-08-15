HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — County Route 50/9, Old Davisson Run Road in Harrison County will undergo a total closure on Wednesday, Aug. 17 so that West Virginia Department of Transportation Division of Highways (DOH) crews can repair a culvert.

The closure will last from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and start at the intersection of Old Davisson Run Road and Sun Valley Road according to the DOH.

Accommodations will be made for emergency service vehicles according to the DOH, and for other vehicles, the alternate route is West Virginia 98.

The DOH is advising drivers to plan and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could delay the project schedule, the DOH warned.