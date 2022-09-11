MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV – The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced that Interstate 68 eastbound and westbound, from mile post 10, to mile post 15, will experience lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from September 12, 2022, through Friday, April 21, 2023.

The closures will allow for the milling, paving, pavement repair and shoulder work of the road. One lane in each direction will remain open. Daytime operations only.

Motorists should expect delays and plan their commute accordingly. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.