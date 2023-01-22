MARION COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – A lane closure on Interstate 79 southbound is planned to start on Jan. 23 to allow work crews to make preparations for the construction of the Tygart River Bridge.

According to a release from West Virginia Division of Highways, the closure will take place from mile marker 133 near Kingmont to mile marker 132 near South Fairmont and Whitehall, and will last from 6 a.m. on Jan. 23 to 6 a.m. on Jan. 25. During the closure work crews will “pave in preparation of phase 2 construction of the Tygart River Bridge.”

Motorists are advised to prepare for major delays and to plan their commute. “Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule,” the release said.