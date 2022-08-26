MARION COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) Friday announced lane closures that are scheduled for next week on I-79 northbound and southbound.

According to a press release sent by the DOH, there will be a lane closure on I-79 southbound, at mile marker 132.9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29 so that crews can stage bridge girders for the Tygart River Bridge.

The DOH announced there will also be a lane closure on I-79 northbound and southbound at mile marker 133.3 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Monday, Aug. 29 through Thursday, Sept. 1 so that crews can set new bridge girders for the Kingmont Overpass Bridge. The DOH said the work will only be done at night.

Drivers are advised by the DOH to expect delays and pad their commutes with extra time. The DOH said inclement weather could change the project schedule.