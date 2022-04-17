MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) will close I-79 northbound and southbound from milepost 155 to 160 for pavement repairs and will last from Tuesday, April 19, through Wednesday, April 20.

Repairs will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., “daytime operations only.”

Both the northbound and southbound will have one lane open during this time.

WVDOT advised motorists to plan their commute ahead of time to allow for possible delays. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could also change the project schedule.