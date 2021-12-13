PETERSBURG, W.Va. — On Jan. 1, the Monongahela National Forest will close its roads in the Dolly Sods area for the winter.

Forest Roads 19 and 75 will be closed to motor vehicles from January to early or mid-April due to possible winter road conditions. Non-motorized use of the roads will still be allowed.

“The road closures are put in place to ensure the safety of both visitors and employees,” said Cheat-Potomac District Ranger Jon Morgan. “Forest visitors and emergency responders are put at unnecessary risk without the road closures. We will monitor road conditions in March and April, and reopen the roads as soon as weather permits.”

Landowners and residents affected by the road closures will work with the Monongahela National Forest staff to maintain access to their property. Those who need access to the roads can contact the Cheat-Potomac Ranger District office in Petersburg at (304) 257-4488.

More information about the situation can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/mnf/.