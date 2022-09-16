MARION COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Part of US Route 250 will be closed next week for the installation of drainage structures and drainage pipes for the rockfall protection project, according to a release from the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH).

The closure is set to begin on Monday, Sept. 19 and last through Sunday, Sept. 24, according to the WVDOH, though inclement weather could impact the project schedule.

The work is night-time operations only, so the closure will be from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will be between Muriale’s Restaurant and Wood’s Boat House on US Route 250.

The WVDOH suggests drivers take the following alternate routes: County Route 250/12, Holbert Road,

Interstate 79 and County Route 250/55, Mary Lou Retton Drive.

Drivers are advised by the WVDOH to plan ahead and pad their commute with additional time.