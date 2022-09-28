MARION COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Part of US Route 250 between Muriale’s Restaurant and Wood’s Boat House in Marion County will be closed next week, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced Wednesday.

The WVDOH announced that its crews will be installing drainage structures and drainage pipes for the rockfall protection project at night from Monday, Oct. 3 through Saturday, Oct. 8, though inclement weather could result in changes to the construction schedule.

Since the work will happen at night, the closure will span from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day, according to the WVDOH.

Drivers are advised by the WVDOH to expect delays and plan ahead and pad their commutes with additional time. Alternate routes include County Route 250/12, Holbert Road, Interstate 79 and County Route 250/55, Mary Lou Retton Drive.

This follows nighttime closures this week and last week. The road has had one lane closed with temporary lights directing traffic since February, with frequent full closures. The rockfall protection project was originally supposed to be completed in July.