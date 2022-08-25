The tractor-trailer that crashed on the West Virginia Turnpike early Thursday morning. Credit: Gov. Jim Justice

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — A portion of the West Virginia Turnpike is closed Thursday morning following an accident near mile marker 62, and the suggested detour for large trucks may impact traffic in parts of Braxton County.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) said that a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous chemicals crashed just north of Pax just after midnight.

A tractor-trailer carrying hazardous chemicals that crashed in Pax, West Virginia. Credit: West Virginia Department of Transportation.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, I-77 is shut down in both directions. It said traffic is being diverted off the Turnpike at Chelyan and rerouted through Kanawha and Fayette County by Route 60 and 61.

The Sheriff’s Office said the closure is expected to run through this evening and normal traffic flow should be expected late this evening into tomorrow morning.

The Sheriff’s office urged drivers to take extra caution on these roads due to the large influx of traffic on the roadway.

The detour suggested by the West Virginia Department of Transportation. Credit: WVDOT.

It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time, we will provide updates as we learn more information.