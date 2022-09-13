FELLOWSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Preston County road is under an emergency closure Tuesday afternoon after a tree was downed across the road and into the power lines.

According to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH), West Virginia 26 in Fellowsville was completely closed, with no traffic able to use the road as of just before 1 p.m.

MonPower and DOH crews are working together to clear the road, and once the road is cleared and work begins to replace the broken power pole, flaggers will be on site, according to the release.

Cleanup is expected to take up to four hours, the WVDOH said.