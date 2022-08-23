PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Preston County road will be closed for two days this week for construction.

Preston County Route 26/64, Kingwood Snyder Crossing, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday for paving work, the West Virginia Department of Transportation Division of Highways (DOH) announced in a press release Tuesday.

Because of the size and type of equipment being used, the DOH said the entire length of the road will be closed, even to emergency services vehicles.

Drivers can use County Route 43 (Tunnelton Street) and County Route 26/27 (John Savage Road) as alternate routes. The DOH also advises that they pad their commutes with extra time.

The DOH noted that inclement weather could change the project schedule. The StormTracker 12 Weather Forecast calls for clear skies on Wednesday and Thursday.