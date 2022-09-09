MARION COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) Friday announced that there will be a ramp closure on Interstate 79 southbound at the Kingmont Road/Exit 133 off-ramp.

The closure, according to a WVDOH press release, will last from 7 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12,

2022, through Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, for ramp reconstruction. All other ramps will remain open, according to the WVDOH.

The closure is part of the I-79 Fairmont widening project and 24/7 operations are planned, the WVDOH announced.

The WVDOH advised drivers who need to get to the Kingmont Road exit to use the next exit, Exit 135, then get back on I-79 North and travel back to the exit on the northbound side. Drivers who use I-79 should expect delays while this part of the project is completed, and pad their commutes with additional time, the WVDOH said in the release.

Inclement weather could impact the project schedule. As of Friday, StormTracker 12’s forecast does call for some thunderstorms on Monday.