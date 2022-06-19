MARION COUNTY, W.Va. – From 12 a.m. June 20 to 12 p.m. June 22, there will be a ramp closure on Interstate 79 northbound at Kingmont Road at the exit 133 on ramp while road crews continue working on the interstate widening project.

There will also be a traffic delay from South Fairmont, exit 132 to Pleasant Valley Road, exit 135 during this period.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute; expect delays. Weather or unforeseen circumstances could also change the project schedule.