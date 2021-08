Have more breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) has announced that they will be closing Irish Ridge Road for planned road work.

The road will be closed from the junction at Company House Road to the junction at Pell Hollow. The closure will begin at 7 a.m. on Aug. 17 and will continue till 6 p.m. on Aug. 20. There will daytime operations only.

The WVDOH said local traffic will be accommodated.