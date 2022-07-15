HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. – To facilitate the demolition and construction of the new North View Overpass Bridge, US 50 eastbound and westbound, from Joyce Street exit to West Pike Street exit, will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17.

The North View Overpass Bridge itself will be completely closed until the project is completed. North View residents will need to use alternate routes such as: West Pike Street exit, WV 20 and Joyce Street exit, so it is advised that motorists plan their commute to allow for additional time.

The project schedule may change in the case of inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.