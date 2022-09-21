MARION COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced another full road closure on U.S. 250 in Marion County, which will start just days after the end of the current closure.

The section of U.S. 250 between Fairmont and White Hall—between Muriale’s Restaurant and Wood’s Boat House—is currently closed after 8 p.m. daily and will be until Sept. 24, according to a previous release. Now, the DOH announced that it will also be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 to install drainage structures and pipes for the lengthy rockfall protection project.

The road has had one lane closed with temporary lights directing traffic since February, with frequent full closures. The rockfall protection project was originally supposed to be completed in July.

During the closures, drivers can use the following alternate routes: