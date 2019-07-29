Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

WVDOH announce lane closure on I-79 in Harrison County

Road Closures

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Road Closure

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced a lane closure on Interstate 79 for the Saltwell exit, exit 125, in Harrison County for both northbound and southbound lanes.

The closure will run from July 31 at 8:00 p.m. until August 1 at 6:00 a.m.

The purpose for this closure is the construction of a new bridge structure on County Route 131 over I-79.

DOH advises drivers to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News