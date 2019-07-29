WVDOH announce lane closure on I-79 in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced a lane closure on Interstate 79 for the Saltwell exit, exit 125, in Harrison County for both northbound and southbound lanes.

The closure will run from July 31 at 8:00 p.m. until August 1 at 6:00 a.m.

The purpose for this closure is the construction of a new bridge structure on County Route 131 over I-79.

DOH advises drivers to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.