Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

WVDOH announce nearly 3-month-long lane closure on Route 50

Road Closures

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MGN Online

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced a lane closure on Route 50 in Harrison County that will affect traffic for nearly three months.

The Division of Highways has advised drivers that there will be a traffic delay and lane closure on the Second Street Ramp on Route 50 eastbound and southbound. The traffic delay and lane closure will begin on Monday, July 29 at 7 a.m. and continue until Friday, October 25 and 7 a.m.

The purpose for this traffic delay and lane closure is to clean and paint the bridge at the Second Street Ramp. The alternate routes will be the Joyce Street Exit and the Chestnut Street Exit.

The Division of Highways is advising drivers to use caution and expect delays. Drivers are advised to plan ahead and and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could cause this project schedule to change.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News