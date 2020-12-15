WVDOH announces a lane closure on U.S. Rt 50 Eastbound on Tuesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that there will be a traffic delay on U.S. 50 Eastbound on Tuesday.

The DOH announced that the delay will last from 10:00 a.m. through 1:30 p.m.

Alternate Routes will be W.V. 20 and U.S. 19, according to the DOH.

The purpose of the delay is coring the roadway to determine asphalt thickness. U.S. 50, Eastbound will have the slow lane and shoulder closed from the Parking Garage Exit to the Joyce Street Exit.

This lane closure will be for one day only.

All on and off-ramps will remain open and drivers should plan ahead and expect some delays.

Officials explained that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.