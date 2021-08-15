WVDOH announces closure of I-79 Southbound rest area

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is advising motorists that there will be a road closure on I-79, Southbound Rest Area/Mile Marker 122.8, beginning on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 6 a.m.

It will continue through Thursday, September 02, 2021, at 6 p.m. The will only be daytime operations, according to a WVDOH press release.

Car enters rest area one day before closure

The purpose of the road closure is concrete pavement repairs for ramps and parking lot. The Southbound Rest Area (Mile Marker 122.8) will be closed while crews perform concrete pavement repairs on the exit and entrance ramps, as well as the car parking lot area.

Heavy equipment and machinery have already been moved to the rest area to begin the project.

The Rest Area will be re-opened for Labor Day weekend.

WVDOH said in the release that motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

I-79 SB/Mile Marker 122.8 rest area

In addition, it asked drivers to “please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule”.