WVDOH announces closures for I-79, I-68

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced a number closures and delays on I-79 and I-68 in Monongalia, Marion and Harrison counties beginning this week.

There will be a lane closure on I-79 in Monongalia County from mile marker 152 to mile marker 155. The closure will begin on Monday, October 7, at 6 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. the following morning. The closure will continue through Thursday, October 17, and will be night-time operations only.

The purpose for the closure is for microsealing joints, according to the DOH. Work will be performed on the northbound and southbound fast lanes. The northbound and southbound slow lanes will remain open. Drivers are being advised to expect delays.

There will be a lane closure on I-68 in Monongalia County from mile marker 4 to mile marker 7. The closure will begin on Monday, October 7 at 6 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. the following morning. The closure will continue through Thursday, October 17, and will be night-time operations only.

The purpose for the closure is for microsealing joints, according to the DOH. Work will be per formed in the eastbound and westbound fast lanes. The eastbound and westbound slow lanes will remain open. Drivers are being advised to expect delays.

There will be a lane closure on I-79 in Marion County from mile marker 137 to mile marker 139. The closure will begin on Monday, October 7 at 6 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. the following morning. The closure will continue through Thursday, October 17, and will be night-time operations only.

The purpose for the closure is for microsealing joints, according to the DOH. Work will be performed on the northbound and southbound fast lanes. The northbound and southbound slow lanes will remain open. Drivers are being advised to expect delays.

There will be a road closure on I-79 in Harrison County at the Saltwell Exit (Exit 125) on both northbound and southbound lanes. The closure will begin on Sunday, October 6 at 8 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. the following morning. The closure will continue through Saturday, October 12, and will be night-time operations only.

The purpose for this closure is to work on new girder for the new bridge structure on County Route 131 over I-79 northbound and southbound. Alternate routes will be I-79, exit 124 and Route 279. A single-lane closure will be needed from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Drivers are being advised to expect delays.