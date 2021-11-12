WVDOT announce I-79 welcome center closed for repairs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Transportation have announced that the I-79 welcome center south of the Pennsylvania state line has been closed to allow for repairs to the water system.
 
Due to water leaks at the center, the local public service district has turned off the water. In order to make the repairs, the welcome center is expected to remain closed until Nov. 17.

