WVDOT announce I-79 welcome center closed for repairs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Transportation have announced that the I-79 welcome center south of the Pennsylvania state line has been closed to allow for repairs to the water system.
Due to water leaks at the center, the local public service district has turned off the water. In order to make the repairs, the welcome center is expected to remain closed until Nov. 17.
HEADS UP DRIVERS: The I-79 welcome center just south of the PA state line is temporarily closed for repairs to the water system. Water leaks require the local public service district to turn off the water to make repairs. It is expected to reopen by Wednesday, Nov. 17. 🚗— WVDOT (@WVDOT) November 12, 2021