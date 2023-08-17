CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways has completed 49 slide repair projects in District 4 this year, and it announced Thursday that 13 more are scheduled to begin.

District 4, which includes Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston and Taylor counties, is set to repair the following road slides “in the next few months.”

(Doddridge) Jockeycamp soil nail project

(Doddridge) Berverlin Fork soil nail project

(Doddridge) Harmony Road soil nail project

(Doddridge) Meathouse Fork MP 1.50 soil nail project

(Doddridge) Meathouse Fork MP 7.62 soil nail project

(Doddridge) Brushy Fork soil nail project

(Harrison) US 19 MP 5.85 soil nail project

(Taylor) Veteran’s Memorial MP 3.60 soil nail project

(Preston) Red Rock soil nail project

(Preston) North Preston Highway soil nail project

(Marion) Crossroads to Fairview soil nail project

(Monongalia) WV 7 MP 6.91 soil nail project

(Marion) Four State soil nail project

According to the DOH, during part of slide repair projects, drivers won’t see the work being done. “To the driver — just looks like cones on the ground,” said the DOH release, but during that time, the cones allow the design project to take place while the road still operates.

There are also 10 bridge projects that are either already underway, like the South Fairmont Interstate 79 widening project, or scheduled to begin soon.

(Harrison) Duck Creek Bridge replacement

(Harrison, Marion) Interstate 79 bridge replacements (Six pairs of bridges)

(Harrison, Marion) Interstate 79 bridge rehabilitation projects (Six pairs of bridges)

(Harrison, Marion) Interstate 79 South Fairmont to Pleasant Valley widening, bridge rehabilitations and bridge replacements

(Harrison) Bristol Bridge eastbound and westbound bridge replacements

(Harrison) Wilsonburg T-Beam Bridge replacement

(Harrison) Elk Creek East Bridge renovation

(Monongalia) Morris Builders Bridge replacement

(Monongalia) Everettville Bridge replacement

(Marion) Annabelle Bridge replacement

You can also check the status of the road work in your area using the DOH’s projects map, which is updated every two weeks with what roads are being worked on, scheduled to be worked on, or have already been completed.